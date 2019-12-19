Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Gardner Butterfield. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Old Daley on Crooked Lake Send Flowers Obituary

Butterfield, Eric Gardner MINDEN, Nev. On Monday, December 2, 2019, Eric Gardner Butterfield passed peacefully in the comfort of his home in Minden, Nev. after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Born in Fort Bragg, N.C. on July 30, 1967, Eric was the cherished son of Richard Larkin Butterfield and Donna Gardner Butterfield (Ray Edwards Jr.) After graduating from Columbia High School in East Greenbush, where he spent his childhood, he attended Northeastern University and Rochester Institute of Technology, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. All who knew Eric remember fondly his ability to weave unique tidbits, obscure facts and fascinating stories in every conversation. He loved all facets of science and was an avid athlete - playing football and lacrosse in high school, and rugby in college. An outdoor enthusiast, Eric loved power sports, skiing and simply being outside. Auto racing was a passion of Eric's. He spent his high school years building a modified small block car, allowing him to compete at Lebanon Valley Speedway with his family and friends cheering him on. Most of all, he loved every minute he spent with his girls. He loved his family. He volunteered with community groups to improve local education systems, including the new STEM program at Douglas High School in Minden and worked with the University of Nevada Reno's engineering program to improve their graduate placements with G.E. As one of Nevada's most visible executives, Eric was awarded the ESGR Patriot Award at an event hosted by Nevada's Governor. The award recognized Eric's support for Nevada's National Guard and reserve-military employees. Eric enjoyed a long and successful career at G.E., G.E. Global Research and G.E. Power Systems, which brought him around the world - including many stops at Oktoberfest in Munich. One of his many accomplishments was his work as lead engineer on new technology to drastically reduce acid rain-producing emissions from gas turbines that proved extremely beneficial to the environment. He retired as chief technology officer and executive of engineering of G.E. Bentley Nevada at G.E. Energy in 2017 at just 50 years old. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Roberta Lesher Butterfield, who was his partner in traveling the world, skiing, scuba diving, mountain biking, rock climbing (during one climb, he asked her to marry him), and most importantly, his partner in raising their two daughters. Eric lives on in his teenage daughters, Kasha and Zoe - his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister Lori Lasch (Mark) of Albany; his brother, Hayden Butterfield (Kelly) of Rensselaer; and brother-in-law, Richard Lesher (Patty) of Lewes, Del. He was known as a fun, adventurous uncle to seven nieces and nephews: Emma, Robert and Grace Lasch, Hayden and Roan Butterfield, and Matthew and Stephanie Lesher. He also leaves his grandmothers, Mildred Gardner and Shirley Butterfield, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Eric's family at his memorial service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, at the Old Daley on Crooked Lake, Averill Park. Those wishing to remember Eric in a special way may send memorial contributions to the , c/o Multiple Myeloma Research, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or Kindred Hospice, 710 West Washington Street, Carson City, NV, 89703.



