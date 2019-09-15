Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eric J. Bouchard Jr.


1969 - 2019
Eric J. Bouchard Jr. Obituary
Bouchard, Eric J. Jr. HALFMOON Eric J. Bouchard Jr., 49 of Halfmoon, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home. Born in Niskayuna on September 15, 1969, and raised in Watervliet, he was the son of the late Edward and Judith (Ellrott) Bouchard. Eric was an auto body technician and worked in the automotive repair business for many years. Survivors include his wife Stacie Rifenburgh; and his children, Dakota Bouchard, Alicia Kinney, Eric Bouchard Jr., and Andrea Di Falco. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Sophia Bouchard, Katherine Bouchard, Grace Bouchard, Jade Ray-Loya, Judith Burt, and Lukas Di Falco. He also leaves behind his two uncles, Ken (Ania) Ellrott, and Steve (Donna) Ellrott. Calling hours will be on Monday, September 16, from 4-7 p.m. in the Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. For directions, information, to light a memory candle, or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019
