Martin, Eric J. GLENMONT Eric J. Martin, 36, passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1983, the son of Eugene and Kimberly Martin. Eric enjoyed fishing, woodworking, being outdoors and visiting Thompson's Lake. He worked as a diesel mechanic. Eric was devoted to Crystal, their children, and their pets. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going on the boat with his kids and being outside with them. He will be dearly missed by all. Eric is survived by Crystal Perrin and their children, John Perrin, Benjermin Martin, Tyler Martin, and Kaylee Martin; his parents, Gene and Kim; brothers, Matthew Martin, and Tony Martin (Megan Murray); mother-in-law, Cheri Mosley; his dog, Isabelle; and his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID- 19, services will be private. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.