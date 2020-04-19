Nusbaum, Eric J. SAND LAKE Eric J. Nusbaum, 38 of Sand Lake, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, unexpectedly at home. Eric was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident of Rensselaer County. He devoted his life to rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible children. Eric was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hiking, backpacking and camping. He had a passion for travel and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Heather Nusbaum; his two loving children, Hunter, age eight, and Raina, age seven; father, Eric Nusbaum (Tina Martino); mother, Joan Pogoda-Weaver (Shawn); maternal grandfather, Edward Pogoda; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beth Marie; grandparents, Edward (Wally) and Ysobel Nusbaum, and Barbara Pogoda. Calling hours will be private and reserved for immediate family only. A funeral and memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Eric in a special way, may make a monetary contribution to the memorial established for his children c/o Heather Nusbaum, P.O. Box 278, Watervliet, NY, 12189. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020