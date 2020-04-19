Eric J. Nusbaum

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric J. Nusbaum.
Service Information
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY
12303
(518)-346-3562
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nusbaum, Eric J. SAND LAKE Eric J. Nusbaum, 38 of Sand Lake, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, unexpectedly at home. Eric was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident of Rensselaer County. He devoted his life to rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible children. Eric was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hiking, backpacking and camping. He had a passion for travel and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Heather Nusbaum; his two loving children, Hunter, age eight, and Raina, age seven; father, Eric Nusbaum (Tina Martino); mother, Joan Pogoda-Weaver (Shawn); maternal grandfather, Edward Pogoda; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beth Marie; grandparents, Edward (Wally) and Ysobel Nusbaum, and Barbara Pogoda. Calling hours will be private and reserved for immediate family only. A funeral and memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Eric in a special way, may make a monetary contribution to the memorial established for his children c/o Heather Nusbaum, P.O. Box 278, Watervliet, NY, 12189. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.