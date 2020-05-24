Peterson, Eric R. REXFORD Eric R. Peterson, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Eric was born in Rochester on February 9, 1944, to the late Alton and Edna Peterson. Eric attended East High School and graduated class of 1962. Eric was an educated man and took pride in his learning. He continued his education in various programs, attending Clarkson College of Technology where he was a member of TKE Fraternity, Empire State College where he earned two degrees and Harvard Kennedy School where his master's degree was attained. Eric used every aspect of his educational achievements, from serving as an electrician for Beechnut Foods and eventually moving on to working with local government. He began his career with the City Court of Rochester as a complaint clerk. While there, he also was an elected Monroe County legislator and chair of the Social Services Committee. Later, Eric began working for the N.Y.S. Legislative Commission on State-Local Relations in Albany, where he started as a senior research analyst and then became the deputy director. After leaving this position, Eric worked with the N.Y.S. Assembly Program Development Group as the Principal Policy Expert until his retirement in 2010. Outside of his work, Eric enjoyed his family and his relationships with friends and family alike. Conversation with him was easy and intriguing as his vast span of knowledge and his general interest in others was unstoppable. Not only was he a true renaissance man, he was easy going and kind. His sense of humor entertained all. Eric is survived by his loving wife whom he married in 1985, Harriet Rifkin; his wife's children, Avery and Carl Rifkin; and his dear sisters, Karen (John) Reed, Kristin (Tom) Frank, and Karla (Frank) Geraci. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, May 24, from 2-4 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity Station, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. Feel free to drop off sympathy cards for the family as well. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Fund of the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, 2 Tower Place, Albany, NY, 12204. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Eric's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.