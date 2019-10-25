|
Bohley, Eric Scott RENSSELAER Eric Scott Bohley, 53 of Rensselaer, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Eric was born in Albany, the devoted son of late Dee Anna and Bernard Bohley. Eric was a proud life member volunteer firefighter for Rensselaer Fire Department. Eric will be remembered by his uncle Joseph F. Scully Sr. who took care of him for many years and also his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Wm. J.Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2019