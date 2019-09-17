Eslinger, Eric V. GLENMONT Dr. Eric Vance Eslinger, 75 of Glenmont, a beloved Opa, dad, husband, friend to all, educator, researcher, wonderful human being, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Eric was born in Arlington, W.Va., the son of the late Glenn and Jane Andrew Eslinger. He was a graduate of West Virginia University, and earned his doctorate from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He was employed as a geologist by Occidental Petroleum, and later operated his own consulting business, eGAMLS Inc. He also was a professor of geology at Mary Washington College, at West Georgia College, and The College of Saint Rose, where he directed the program. Eric loved taking students on geology field trips. He also loved reading, gardening, the outdoors, viewing beautiful landscapes, basketball, and following any sports team from West Virginia University. The most important part of Eric's life was his family. Eric is survived by his beloved wife Trudy Stearns Eslinger; his children, Oliver Eslinger (Austin) of Pasadena, Calif., and Laura Lynn (Alex) of London, England; his sister Von Maddox of Prince Frederick, Md.; and his grandchildren, Julian and Maya Eslinger, and Dylan Lynn. A service will be held later this year in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, at a day and time to be announced. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Five Rivers at friendsoffiverivers.org or the at donate3.cancer.org. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019