Borden, Eric W. SARATOGA SPRINGS Eric W. Borden, 50, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 11, 2020. Eric was the beloved son of David and Edna Patricia "Pat" Borden. Eric was the devoted husband to Kimberly Borden. They were married 18 years and considered each other soulmates, best friends and their world. Eric loved to hunt and ice fish. Eric and Kimberly enjoyed traveling to many places, especially Cape Cod and Cape May. Eric also enjoyed being in the outdoors. Eric's favorite band was Rush and he was known to be a computer "Techie" and Jack of all trades. Eric is survived by his siblings, Craig (Brenda) Borden and Wendy Borden; his niece, Stephanie and many loving relatives and friends. Eric will be greatly missed by Boo, Hijinks, Zephyr and Genevieve - his fur babies. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Eric's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204 or the National Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.
