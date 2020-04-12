Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Fiorillo, Eric W. ALBANY Eric W. Fiorillo passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, after a sudden illness. Eric was born in Albany on July 20, 1959, and resided in Albany his entire life. He was a 1978 graduate of C.B.A. and spent much of his employed life working I.T. positions, most recently at St. Peter's Hospital and the N.Y.S. Unified Court System. Affectionately known as "H" by his family and friends, Eric is survived by his mother, Kathleen Fiorillo; and siblings, John Fiorillo (Cathy), Mark Fiorillo and Anne Penna (Dan). He was predeceased by his father James A. Fiorillo; and brother James T. Fiorillo. "H" cherished spending time with his nieces and nephews, Galen Murphy, Jack and Nick Fiorillo, and Natalie, Suzanne, Olivia, Madeline and Daniel Penna, Jr. From an early age, Eric had a passion for powerlifting and stone lifting which he shared and passed along to many family members and friends. His accomplishments included traveling to Reykjavik, Iceland, on multiple occasions to attack the stone lifting challenges of the country, including the legendary Husafell stone. He built a community of strength training enthusiasts across the country and across the Atlantic Ocean through establishing the Fiorillo Barbell Company and authoring hundreds of podcasts for the past seven years. Having lost his brother, Jimmy, to muscular dystrophy, Eric dedicated his pursuit of strength to Jimmy. It is in that spirit that we ask any donations be made to the Due to the current health restrictions regarding coronavirus, services will be held privately. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at







