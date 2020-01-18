Yaffee, Eric SLINGERLANDS Eric Yaffee, 77, passed away on January 15, 2020. Eric was born on December 15, 1942, in Albany to Morris and Mildred Yaffee. He received his Bachelor of Architecture from Syracuse University in 1965 and co-founded the architectural and engineering firm Einhorn Yaffee Prescott PC (EYP). Outside the office, he enjoyed boating, skiing and family time. Eric is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Mara (Neil), Karyn (Howard) and Jed; and grandchildren, Zoe, Jack, Luke and Remy. He also was predeceased by his sister Linda Brown. The family would like to thank his wonderful doctors and aides. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd., Albany. Interment will follow in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. There then will be a period of mourning at the Yaffee residence. Those wishing to honor Eric's memory are asked to make a donation to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, 110 East 42 St., 16th Fl, New York, NY 10017 or Congregation Beth Emeth. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 18, 2020