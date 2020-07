Demers, Erica Lynn SCHENECTADY Erica Lynn Demers, 40, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 24, 2020. Erica is survived by her mother Debbie Howard and father Bryan Demers; as well as Allen Howard who also loved and cared for her. In addition to her parents, Erica was loved by her sister Erin Reynolds (Kyle); and the light of her life, her nephew Liam Reynolds. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com