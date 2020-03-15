Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erick C. Burt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Burt, Erick C. OCALA, Fla. Erick C. Burt, age 53, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family in Ocala, Fla. He was born on November 11, 1966, in Albany. Erick and Kim were married on July 13, 1996, in Albany. Erick worked for the Board of County Commissioners as a technical support specialist. He was known for his special skill with the fire department. He had great enthusiasm for classic Mopar automobiles. Erick had superb mechanical abilities and intense curiosity about how everything works. He was known for his great sense of humor and quick wit. Many of his colleagues became family. Erick was a caring and giving man. He is survived by his wife, Kim (Nardolillo) Burt; son Tyler Burt; daughter Kailee Carusone; mother-in-law Janet Nardolillo; parents, Ken and Marcia Burt; a brother Thomas Burt (Karen Leitt); two sisters, Patricia Willey (David) and Jennifer Burt; two nephews, Mark and Luke Willey, as well as many other family members. Family, friends and other lives touched by Erick are invited to the Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave., Delmar, on Thursday, March 19, at 5 p.m. for calling hours. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.



