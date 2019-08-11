Albany Times Union Obituaries
Erik M. Rogers

Erik M. Rogers Obituary
Rogers, Erik M. COHOES Erik M. Rogers, 60 of First Street, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Born and raised in Mechanicville, Erik was the son of the late Robert J. Rogers Sr. and Blanche McCormack Rogers. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Siena College and had worked as an associate at Walmart in Albany for over 25 years. Erik was a devout Catholic and was always very proud of his Irish heritage. He was also an animal lover who enjoyed his aquarium keeping hobby, and he was a motorcycle enthusiast who loved going on long bike rides. Erik is survived by his three siblings, Vincent Rogers of Keyport, N.J., Colleen Krupski of Amsterdam, Robert J. Rogers Jr. (Carla) of Cohoes; as well as by his stepchildren, Steven, Sarah and Brandon Doty. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes from 8:30-9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
