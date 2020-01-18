Krey, Erika Huber TROY Erika (Huber) Krey, age 80, passed unexpectedly from this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Germany, Erika was the daughter of the late George and Matilda (Schlachter) Huber. She has resided in the United States since 1962 when she came to visit her family in Troy. It was during that visit she met Gerhard Krey. The two would later marry on August 14, 1965. Erika and Gerhard enjoyed 33 years of marriage before his passing in 1999 at the age of 61. Erika dedicated much of her life to her family and to her home. She enjoyed growing flowers in her gardens, listening to opera, knitting, crocheting, baking and cooking in the German tradition. She was a long-time member of the former Germania Hall in Troy where she served on various committees and had worked in the kitchen. Erika was the loving mother of Sylvia A. Torre, Gerhard E. Krey and Michael S. (Darci) Krey; cherished grandmother of Justine and Morgan Torre; dear sister of Horst (Marianne) Huber and the late Helmut Huber whose wife Elizabeth survives; sister-in-law of Gerd (late Regina) Gallas. She was a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in the Greenbush Cemetery. Friends are invited and may also visit with Erika's family on Sunday from 3 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to remember Erika by making a donation to charity are asked to consider the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or a favorite . Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 18, 2020