Harris, Erin E. WATERVLIET Erin E. Harris, 39, beloved, loving and faithful child of God, was called home to Heaven on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. The world lost a little light, but has a new shining Angel who brightens the heavens and sends her light from there. Erin leaves a legacy of unconditional love and acceptance for anyone gifted with crossing her peaceful path, an example of untold courage and strength, kindness and joy which she shared throughout her life. She never waivered or faded through her battle with rare cancer. Erin leaves behind her mother Lucy Turnbull; father Stephen LaPoint; devoted fiance Philip Holmes; her son Hugh Tausig-Lux; sisters, Shannon Turnbull, Breanna Stengle, Amanda, and Mary Rose LaPoint; brothers, Caleb and Joshua LaPoint; loving stepmoms, Elizabeth LaPoint and Cynthia Lapoint; as well as many treasured aunts, uncles, cousins, and a most wonderful and supportive circle of friends and fellow warriors. Lastly, one small favor I ask of thee, especially my family, please be more like me, for in that, I live on in each of you and a host of angels from above watch over. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Erin's name to Leiomyosarcoma Support and Direct Research Foundation, or Community Hospice Albany.







