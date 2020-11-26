1/1
Erin Flynn Mayone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mayone, Erin Flynn LANSINGBURGH On November 20, 2020, Erin Flynn Mayone died peacefully at St. Peter's Hospice with her brother Jim at her side. Erin was the daughter of James H. Flynn, Sr. and Emma Rose Petzler Flynn. She was a lifelong resident of Lansingburgh and a 1962 graduate of CCHS. Erin attended St. Mary's Nursing School in Troy until the school closed. She then worked for 30 years at N.Y.S. Department of Agriculture and Markets. Erin was also a professional dancer and dance teacher. She taught ballet and jazz for many years at Flynn School of the Dance in North Troy and performed with the Empire Ballet Dance Company. Erin was very active throughout her life and participated in bass fishing tournaments, earned a black belt in karate and enjoyed long distance roller-blading, once skating with a group across Holland. She loved animals and had two special beagles at the time of her death. Erin will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Erin is survived by her siblings, James H. Flynn, Jr. (Karen) and Diana K. Flynn (Melissa) of Saratoga; as well as several very loved nieces and nephews, Erin Flynn Grayson (Larry) of Mechanicville, James H. Flynn IV (Nikki) of Saratoga, Kevin Patrick Flynn (Madelaine Echavarria-Flynn) of Miami, Michael Flynn of Alexandria, Va. and Caroline Flynn of Blacksburg, Va. She is also survived by great-nephews and a niece, Andy, Alex and Taylor Rose Grayson, James Flynn V, Nick Zigich and Kevin Patrick Flynn, Jr.; and a longtime friend and dancing partner, Don Gardeski of Preston Hollow. Private services will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved