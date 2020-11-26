Mayone, Erin Flynn LANSINGBURGH On November 20, 2020, Erin Flynn Mayone died peacefully at St. Peter's Hospice with her brother Jim at her side. Erin was the daughter of James H. Flynn, Sr. and Emma Rose Petzler Flynn. She was a lifelong resident of Lansingburgh and a 1962 graduate of CCHS. Erin attended St. Mary's Nursing School in Troy until the school closed. She then worked for 30 years at N.Y.S. Department of Agriculture and Markets. Erin was also a professional dancer and dance teacher. She taught ballet and jazz for many years at Flynn School of the Dance in North Troy and performed with the Empire Ballet Dance Company. Erin was very active throughout her life and participated in bass fishing tournaments, earned a black belt in karate and enjoyed long distance roller-blading, once skating with a group across Holland. She loved animals and had two special beagles at the time of her death. Erin will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Erin is survived by her siblings, James H. Flynn, Jr. (Karen) and Diana K. Flynn (Melissa) of Saratoga; as well as several very loved nieces and nephews, Erin Flynn Grayson (Larry) of Mechanicville, James H. Flynn IV (Nikki) of Saratoga, Kevin Patrick Flynn (Madelaine Echavarria-Flynn) of Miami, Michael Flynn of Alexandria, Va. and Caroline Flynn of Blacksburg, Va. She is also survived by great-nephews and a niece, Andy, Alex and Taylor Rose Grayson, James Flynn V, Nick Zigich and Kevin Patrick Flynn, Jr.; and a longtime friend and dancing partner, Don Gardeski of Preston Hollow. Private services will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
