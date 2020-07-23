It’s with much sadness to learn of the passing of your wonderful Mother Erin. I played bridge with Erin over the years both at my home and hers. She was a sweet person, always smiling and so very proud of her family. She was kindhearted and generous with her time in aiding others. She’ll be missed. I know in my heart she and your Dad on on their final journey together. Our condolences to all the Hogan brothers and their families.



Edie and Bob King

Friend