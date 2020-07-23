1/1
Erin Sweeney Hogan
1936 - 2020
Hogan, Erin Sweeney SARATOGA SPRINGS It is with great sadness that her four sons announce the passing of Erin Sweeney Hogan, our mother and the heart and soul of the Hogan family. Erin passed on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born Anne Erin Sweeney in Troy on July 26, 1936, the Feast Day of St. Anne, her mother, being extremely religious, named her after the Saint. From that day forward though she was known as Erin. Erin attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Catholic High School. She was an exceptional student who skipped two grades. Erin graduated from high school at the age of 15. Always looking for a challenge, Erin attended Trinity College in Washington, D.C. graduating at the age of 19 with a major in sociology. Erin always spoke about how her education helped her to raise her four sons. After college, Erin returned to Troy and took a job with The Albany Chamber of Commerce. She met John at a Troy Ski Club meeting in 1958. That chance encounter led to a December to September romance as it became abundantly clear to Erin that John would be her soulmate for life. On September 26, 1959, Erin and John were married in the Sacred Heart Church with a fabulous reception at The Troy Country Club. Thus began a romance that spanned for over sixty years. Erin and John's first home was in New York City where John attended law school and where they started a family. Always eager for new experiences, Erin tried out for a television game show called Jan Murrays Charge Account and she became an eight-day winner. From New York City, Erin and John moved to Saratoga Springs in 1964 to raise their four sons. Erin was an active volunteer, starting first at St. Peter's Elementary, then SCCHS, the Saratoga Hospital Guild, the American Cancer Society's Daffodils Day, the Travers' Ball, the Garden Club of Loudonville, and as a board member at the Teresian House of Albany. Erin's family was her first priority and she was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and aunt. Her smile was infectious. She had countless friends. Erin was recently predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John, the love of her life. Together, they were inseparable, irrepressible, and a force of nature. World travel was Erin and John's shared passion. Together they extensively explored he treasures of this world from The Hermitage in St. Petersburg to Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Erin is survived by her sons, Jake, Matthew (Jennifer), Daniel (Kristen), and Michael (Llona); her granddaughter Caty; and grandsons, Jack, Sam, Matthew, John Henry, Daniel, Patrick, Nicholas, Maximilian and Drew. Erin also leaves her loving sisters, Cathleen (William) Maloney and Mary Ellen (Hoyt) Sweeney; and her sister-in-law Laura (Lorraine Hickey) of Sebago Lake, Maine. Erin was predeceased by her parents, the Honorable John J. Sweeney and Catherine (McGrath) Sweeney; as well as her brother John J. Sweeney Jr. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church to celebrate the lives and love of both Erin and John. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sandra Kennedy
July 23, 2020
It’s with much sadness to learn of the passing of your wonderful Mother Erin. I played bridge with Erin over the years both at my home and hers. She was a sweet person, always smiling and so very proud of her family. She was kindhearted and generous with her time in aiding others. She’ll be missed. I know in my heart she and your Dad on on their final journey together. Our condolences to all the Hogan brothers and their families.

Edie and Bob King
Edie & Bob King
Friend
July 23, 2020
A beautiful women and a great mother and friend. God has someone special at his side.
Louis Maggiore
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bonniejo Willard
Family
July 23, 2020
Dear Jake, Matt, Daniel and Michael, my heart goes out to you boys in the loss of your parents. My late husband Tom and your dad we’re good friends. Your mom was an amazing woman!! You boys will be in my thoughts and special prayers. Peggy McHale
Peggy McHale
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the Hogan and Sweeney families,
Again, we express our sympathy to you over the loss of both Erin and John. They shared a great life together and going forward, leave a legacy through your family and the greater good they did for others. It was always enjoyable whenever we had an opportunity to visit; both often carried that Hogan/Sweeney smile a long way. May they rest together in the peace they deserve.
Michele and Mark Phillips
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Erin’s wonderful sons. Erin was a beautiful lady... never forget her infectious smile. So sorry for your loss.
Eileen Harren
Friend
July 22, 2020
What a wonderful person! She will be greatly missed by so many including my mother who always considered Erin one of her closest friends. Condolences to all her sons.
Jim Dorsey
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Erin's Family and Friends,
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
