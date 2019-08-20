Dings, Erna I. BUHLER, Kan. Erna I. Dings, 85, died on August 15, 2019, at Pleasant View Home in Inman, Kan. She was born on March 24, 1934 to Herman P. and Katie Androes Heidebrecht in Dalhart, Texas in a dug out. Erna moved to Inman with her family at the age of one. She attended Inman schools and graduated from Inman High School in 1952. She lived in a Christian family and was baptized by Reverend William Wilkinson in 1950. She joined the Inman Mennonite Church at that time. She held several positions in the church since then. She worked with technical writers at Sterling Winthrop Research Institute in Rensselaer for nine years. She married Lester C. Dings in 1977. She and her husband moved to Columbia, Mo. in 1990. There, she worked as a sales associate for Dillard's for 18 plus years. He passed away on September 18, 2010. Erna is survived by her son Greg (Sigrid) Krause of Tonkawa, Okla.; stepchildren, Chuck (Ellen) Dings of Nassau and Claudia Dings of Valatie; and brothers Leo Heidebrecht of Wichita, Kan. and Hank (Ann) Heidebrecht of Newton, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Marvin, Harvey, and Alva; and three sisters, Esther, Ruby, and Dorothy. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, at Buhler Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, in the North Inman Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Inman Mennonite Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, in care of Buhler Mortuary, 120 N. Main St., Buhler, KS, 67522.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019