Panunzio, Ernest A. ALBANY Ernest A. Panunzio, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Ernest was the son of the late Reggiere and Eva Panunzio; and the devoted husband of Ruth E. Panunzio. They were married for 66 years. Ernie was a proud Korean War veteran and the recipient of a Purple Heart. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1450, a devoted member of the Korean War Veteran Association and also of the National Purple Heart Association. Ernie was a dedicated communicant of St. Francis Chapel. He enjoyed spending his free time coaching at Colonie Babe Ruth for many years and had fond memories of all of the ballplayers. He also enjoyed bowling on numerous leagues, playing Let It Ride, three-card poker, and Black Jack at the casino. Ernie was a dog lover who had many canine friends over the years, most recently Kuma. In addition to his wife Ruth, he is survived by his sons, Mark L. and Michael L. (Cynthia); grandson, Mark L. E.; granddaughter Ashleigh R.; sister Noreen (Richard) Gulnick; sisters-in-law, Constance (Kenneth) Madeiros of Massachusetts and Lorraine (John) Gidley of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville. Inurnment will follow the Mass in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019