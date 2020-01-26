|
|
Duval, Ernest C. "Ernie" SARATOGA SPRINGS Ernest C. "Ernie" Duval, 88, passed away on Thursday, Janu ary 23, 2020, at Mary's Haven, where he received compassionate and loving care from the staff and volunteers, as well as the devoted care of Hospice. Born on June 14, 1931, in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Ernest H. Duval and Elizabeth Corliss Duval Oakley. A graduate of the class of 1950 from Saratoga Springs High School, he graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1954. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Ernest spent several years in Germany as a first lieutenant, escorting Army freight trains through the Berlin corridor, which included the Russian Checkpoint into West Germany. During his tour of duty, he was able to visit many places of interest throughout Europe while driving his own Ford Granada. Following the service, he attended the State University at Albany and received a master's degree in business administration. He taught commercial subjects for twenty seven years at Hartford Central School and was a member of the Bethesda Episcopal Church. A 32nd degree mason, he was a member of Saratoga Springs Rising Sun Lodge 103 Free and Accepted Masons and Post #2475 in Glens Falls. Survivors include his wife, Sally (Hart) Duval, whom he married on July 11, 1987; two stepsons, Ted T. Russell and Matthew D. Russell, both of Los Angeles; and his sisters-in-law, Judith A. Hart of Green Island and Elizabeth G. Hart of Latham. In accordance with Ernie's request, there will be no public calling hours and burial with military honors will be in the spring in the family plot in Greenridge Cemetery. If you wish to honor Ernie's memory, please consider a memorial donation in his name to Mary's Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020