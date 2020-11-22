1/1
Ernest "June" Cannon Jr.
Cannon, Ernest Jr. TROY Ernest "June" Cannon Jr., 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Hardburly, Ky. he was the son of the late Julia and Ernest Cannon Sr. He worked at Ford Motor Company for over 35 years. He enlisted and served as corporal in the U.S. Air Force in 1948. In October of 1952, he was honorably discharged. Belonging to the Rod and Gun Club, his passion was in fishing and hunting. He had a heart of gold and was a prodigy of God who blessed him with talents of creativity. Give him a piece of wood and he would create a masterpiece; give him a knife and he would create a superb meal. He would have told you that his strength and perseverance was the result of living and growing up in a community of coal miners. Ernest is survived by his wife, Dorothy Cannon; children, La'Taunya French of Waterford, JuneAllyson Osman of Troy, Linda Riveria of Charlotte, N.C,, Ernest Cannon III, and Jinaki (Nikki) Cannon of Lansingburgh; siblings, Robert Cannon of Las Vegas, and Marjorie Sims of Troy; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Benjamin, J.C. and Johnnie Cannon; and his daughter Kim French. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 24, from 12-2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
