Steck, Ernest D. COLONIE Ernest D. Steck, 95 of Colonie, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Ernie was born in Rock Island, Ill., though, because of the Great Depression, he also lived in Brooklyn and Chicago, before returning to Rock Island, where he graduated from Rock Island High School. He then joined the United States Army where he fought in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in physical education from the University of Iowa, and then taught in the public schools of Bridgeport, Conn. and Providence, R.I., before joining the faculty at The Albany Academy in 1953. He taught history, coached football, basketball, baseball, track, and tennis, and became athletic director. His 1970 football team won the State Championship for small high schools. He retired in 1991. "Coach" Steck was a legend of area sports and touched the lives of his students, players, athletes, and sports officials throughout the Capital Region in many inspirational ways. He is a member of the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame. He is survived by his sons, David and Phillip; and grandchildren, Kaylee, James, Alexandra, and Aaron. He will be buried in Beth Emeth Cemetery alongside his wife Roselyn, who predeceased him by many years. A memorial service is planned for The Albany Academy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2019