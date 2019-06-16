Billingham, Ernest Douglas Jr. NORTH PORT, Fla. Ernest Douglas Billingham Jr., 76 of North Port, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in his home. He was born on November 4, 1942, in Troy, and was the son of Ernest Douglas Billingham Sr. and Marion Bills. On October 8, 1960, he married Christine Wenz and devoted the remainder of his life to his wife and kids. Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, Christine and his grandson, Michael. He is survived by children, Jacqueline (Danny) Bashford, Donna (Frank) Siska, Douglas (Denise) Billingham III, Jason Billingham, Matthew (Jennifer) Billingham, Christopher (Andrew Craven) Billingham, and Jennifer Willette; and grandchildren, Joshua Bashford, Stephanie Klein, Tina Palma, Kelsey Hoffman, Joseph Siska, Matthew Billingham Jr., Justin Willette, and Avery Newcomer. At the request of Douglas, there will be no viewing hours and the funeral Mass will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, it is also the request of Douglas that friends take their children or someone they love to dinner and celebrate his life and memory. Arrangements entrusted to Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, North Port, Fla. (941) 426-2880. To share a memory of Douglas or to leave the family a special condolence, please visit farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019