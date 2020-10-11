Maier, Ernest J. Sr. AVERILL PARK Ernest J. Maier Sr., 87, a longtime resident of Averill Park, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born on October 24, 1932, and raised in Troy, Ernie was the son of the late Francis J. and Louise Schollhorn Maier; and husband of 56 years to the late Margaret C. Kelly Maier. Ernie was a graduate of Troy High, class of 1950 and served in the Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954, attaining the rank of corporal. From 1950-1952, Ernest was employed at General Electric in Schenectady, Montgomery Wards, Tech Hughes and Simmons Machine & Tool. He continued working at Simmons after returning from Korea. In 1956, he became employed by the New York State Police, retiring in 1976. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk-carrier, retiring in 1991. Ernest was a member of the Police Benevolent Association, life member of the VFW Post 7338, in East Greenbush, life member of the American Legion Post 1489 in Wynantskill, United Federation of Police Officers, Retired Public Employees Association, Veterans of Lansingburgh, and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. He also served in the National Guard from 1947-1950, making him eligible to join (VUMS) Veterans Underage Military Service. Ernest was the proud father of Colleen (Dean) Barkman, Wilma (Arthur) Mosley, Sharon (Fred) Finn, Ernest (late Judy) Maier Jr., Monica (Jim) Hardy, Frank (Pam) Maier and the late Robert (Meg) Maier; and brother of Helen (Anthony) Thomas. He was the proud grandfather of 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters. Ernest was the brother of the late Frances Yager, Dorothy Marschilok, Marie Kennedy, Paul and Anthony Maier. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 12, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. In accordance with mandated guidelines, masks, social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. The funeral service will be private for the family. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, East Schodack If desired, donations in memory of Ernest J. Maier Sr. may be made to the American Legion Post 1489, 111 Main Ave., Wynantskill, NY, 12198. Visit perrykomdat.com
