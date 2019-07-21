Quinto, Ernest J. COEYMANS HOLOLOW Ernest J. "Ernie" Quinto, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on July 16, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, son of the late Charles and Pia (Calvelli) Quinto, and raised in Lake Luzerne. Ernie attended St. Mary's Academy of Glens Falls and Leland Powers Academy of Boston. He was employed and retired after 43 years of service with Albany International. Ernie was an Equine 4-H leader, volunteer youth program, Albany Public School mentor and had a passion for volunteering with his German Shepherd therapy dogs. He was also the chairman of the Town of Coeymans Planning Board. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Kay Quinto; sons, Matthew and Mark (Kelly); grandchildren, Ethan, Melania, Piper, Chaz and Jewel; siblings, Carol Irrera (John) and Margo Quinto; nephew, Michael Irrera; niece, Michelle Busch; children by heart, Craig Babcock (Dori) and Laura Babcock-Baird; along with many loved cousins. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 4 p.m. The family would like you to consider in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8, Coeymans Hollow, NY, 12046.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019