Luciano, Ernest R. "Ernie" ALBANY Ernest R. "Ernie" Luciano passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Albany on January 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Vincent and Lucy (Lombardo) Luciano. Upon graduation from Philip Schuyler High School, Ernie worked as a butcher until retirement. He was predeceased by his brother Michael; and sisters, Lenora Luciano and Lena Scaringe. He was the devoted father to his son Vincent. Also survived by his loving family, sister Lillian Zanella (Ron Coons); nieces, Paula (Dan DeNault), and Michelle (Ben Libirdi); four great-nephews; brother-in-law Anthony Scaringe; and former spouse Therese Cooney. Much thanks and gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Shaker Place for their compassion and care. At Ernie's request, services will be private. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020