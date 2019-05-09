Minissale, Ersilia "Ceil" SARATOGA SPRINGS Ersilia "Ceil" Minissale, 86 of Saratoga Springs, passed away on May 7, 2019, with her loving family and husband, Frank, by her side. Born in Pozzallo, Sicily on April 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Carmela (Giacona) Armenia. Ceil was a graduate of Albany High School and worked for Aetna Insurance Company in the Bond Department for 20 plus years. Ceil was a talented seamstress and made matching dresses for her daughters when they were young children. Everyone thought they were twins! Ceil and Frank were always the first on the dance floor at any family celebration. They were excellent dancers together. Ceil was a devoted wife to her husband Frank J. Minissale for 66 years. They enjoyed weekends together at their summer camp on Saratoga Lake and winters in their home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. She was a proud mother of her children, Carmela (Edmund) Girzone, Frances Minissale, Theodore Minissale, Anthony (Kathy) Minissale and Frank T. (Terry) Minissale. She was the loving Nonna of Loretta (David) Brokenbrough, William (Jennifer) Girzone, Timothy (Melissa) Girzone, Edmund (Erin) Girzone, Joseph Minissale, Paul Lancaster, Trinity Minissale and Alexa Minissale. She was the adoring great-grandmother of Clare and Myles Brokenbrough; Anna Ersilia, Robert and Sofia Girzone; Arianna, Gabriella and Addison Girzone; and Edmund and Elliot Girzone. Ceil was predeceased by her brother, Frank Armenia. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would especially like to thank all the staff at The Home of The Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, Memory Care Unit. They would also like to recognize the excellent care received from Saratoga Community Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Monday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Colonie. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, 1389 Central Ave., Colonie. Memorial contributions in memory of Ceil may be made to Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY, 12866. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 9 to May 12, 2019