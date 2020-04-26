Priotti, Ersilia (Leonangeli) ALBANY Ersilia (Leonangeli) Priotti, 93, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. Born in Argentina, she came to Albany in 1963 with her family. She was the best mother that children could have. Her never-ending energy and understanding guided us through the years, encouraging and supporting us to do our best. She enjoyed the simplicity of life, family, friends, vacations, vegetable and flower gardens and cooking great meals, especially empanadas. She was predeceased by her husband Osvaldo Priotti; and her son Alberto Priotti. She is survived by her son Osvaldo (Donna Gentile) Priotti; daughter Patricia (Mark Tomeck) Maple; sister Maria Rosa (Raul) Tabora; brother Ademio (Violeta) Leonangeli; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In her memory, donations may be made to the Teresian House in Albany or the . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020