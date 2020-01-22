Riven, Erwin J. STAMFORD, Conn. Erwin J. Riven, age 86, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Albany on March 30, 1933, to Samuel and Norma Erwin. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Donna and Matthew; and three amazing granddaughters, Emily, age 22, Chloe, age 20 and Izzy, age 18; and his brother, Paul. Erwin attended Syracuse University where he studied business. He served as an Army ROTC officer. He met and married Carol Bressen and together they raised their two children, Donna and Matthew, first in Albany and then in Stamford, Conn. Erwin had an successful and rewarding career as a stock broker, branch manager and financial advisor. He was an active philanthropist and donor committed to education, Jewish causes and medical research. He was proud of being able to pass forward the assistance he received from his beloved Aunt Jessie to enable countless young people to attend college. His marriage to Carol brought him great joy and they worked together and shared their lifelong passions for work, art, golf, and bridge. Their life together was cut short by Carol's passing in 1993. Erwin was fortunate to meet Carol Leeds whom he married in 1994 and shared 25 wonderful years together. Carol brought into his life her two wonderful daughters, Diane Goldman and Debbie Glickman; and Carol's grandchildren, Allie, Lisa, Jay, Rex, and Dylan, who brought him great joy. A celebration of Erwin's life will be held this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Melanoma Research Foundations would be appreciated.



