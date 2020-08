Czarnecki, Estelle A. TROY Estelle A. Czarnecki, 86, died August 8, 2020. A wife, a mom, a nana, a friend; it's time to rest. We, your children thank you, for all your love and we are so grateful for all the years we had with you. We will never forget your last wink and the boundless love you always showed for us.We love you so much! May you shine bright like a star in the sky. There will be no services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com