Brewer, Estelle ALBANY Estelle Brewer, 90, was ushered into the presence of the Lord on April 2, 2019. Estelle was born to the late Howard and Dorothy Deyo. She was married for 52 years to the love of her life John C. Brewer. She was educated in the Albany School System and upon graduation she was employed by Albany Medical Center Hospital where she retired after 35 years. Estelle had seven children, Dorothy Brewer-Everett (Ernest), Jacqueline Zanders (Ted), John Brewer Jr. (Diana), Kevin Mark Brewer (predeceased), Leonard Brewer, Lynette Vice (predeceased) (Jake), and George Brewer (Tara). She also had 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with reviewing and church services following all at Mt. Moriah Ministries, 9W, Glenmont. Interment will follow in the New Rural Cemetery, Renesselaer. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
