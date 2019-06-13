Crawford, Estelle ALBANY Estelle Crawford, 100, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with her loving son Walter by her side. Born in Columbia, S.C. on March 15, 1919, Estelle was the daughter of the late Dewey and Annie Seibles. She was the devoted wife to the late Samuel Crawford Sr. They were married over 50 years until his passing in 2001. Loving mother of the late Samuel Crawford Jr., Walter (Joyce) Crawford, William (Patricia) Crawford and Luke (Peggy) Crawford. Cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearest aunt to several nieces and nephews. Cousins also survive. Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Crawford was predeceased by her two siblings. Mrs. Crawford was a resident of Albany her entire life where she was a member of the Albany Elks. Mrs. Crawford was employed by the State of New York for many years, where she retired from. In her spare time, Estelle enjoyed fishing and camping. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019