Estelle Leona "Stellie" Fuld-Alfred
Fuld-Alfred, Estelle "Stellie" Leona ALBANY Estelle "Stellie" Leona Fuld-Alfred, age 95, died at Daughters of Sara Nursing Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, where she had resided for a number of years. Estelle was born in Albany, to Lillian Lebowitz and Harry Stein. Estelle was married to David Alfred, the love of her life and the father of her two sons. Estelle is survived by her son Laurence Alfred-Fuld (Leslie) of Colonie; her grandchildren, Justin Fuld (Jennifer) of Voorheesville, Jessica Tiffany (John) of Philadelphia, Devin Fuld (Blair) of Guilderland, Taylor Fuld, Cassidy Fuld of Colonie and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving niece Rainy Kovach (Stewart) of Delmar and their family. Estelle was predeceased by her husband, David Alfred; and her son Stephen Mark (Kathleen) Fuld. Estelle's family wishes to thank the staff at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home who cared for Estelle for many years. A private burial will be held on November 17, in the Beth Emeth Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned for spring-summer 2021. Memorial contributions are welcome at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd., Albany, NY, 12208 where she was a member for many years. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
