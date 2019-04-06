Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther C. Nast. View Sign

Nast, Esther C. ALBANY Esther Claire Nast, age 89 of Albany, passed on April 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Esther previously resided at the Towers of Colonie on Sand Creek Road. Born to the late Fredrick William and Sarah Jane (Wark) Nast on June 27, 1929. She was a 1946 graduate of Albany High School. Esther was a 40-year employee of the N.Y.S. Attorney General's office performing secretarial work for multiple Attorneys General. Esther was passionate about her church community and faith. She was a longtime member of the Ladies of Charity, the Third Order, Blessed Sacrament Parish and volunteered at the Blessed Sacrament School. Esther maintained many close friendships with individuals in both the judicial and religious communities. She spent her later years doing many activities including knitting and reading mystery books as well as creating beautiful needle work. She cherished time spent with her family and truly enjoyed helping others. Esther will be lovingly remembered by her sister Edna McGinn (R. Peter); her three nieces, Barbara Grundhauser (Edward), Judith Michela (David), and Deborah Close (Timothy); and her nephew Richard P. McGinn Jr. (Renee). Esther was predeceased by her sister Marcia Farrington; and niece Susan Farrington. Esther's family expresses special thanks to the staff of the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center (Fatima wing) in Guilderland, who provided excellent and compassionate care to Esther for many years. A viewing and memorial ceremony will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Tuesday, April 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's memory may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12006 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

