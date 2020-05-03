Nolan, Esther Elizabeth MENANDS Esther Elizabeth Nolan, born April 16, 1933, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, John Nolan Sr. She is remembered by her daughter Jackie (Helton) Legault; son John (Terri) Nolan; and grandchildren, Melanie, Nathan, Megan, Elizabeth, and Johnny. Esther was an incredible and irreplaceable wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Services will be private. Please read and share Esther's incredible life story in full at https://www.NewComerAlbany.com/ Obituary/184082/ Esther-Nolan
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.