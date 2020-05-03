Esther Elizabeth Nolan
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nolan, Esther Elizabeth MENANDS Esther Elizabeth Nolan, born April 16, 1933, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, John Nolan Sr. She is remembered by her daughter Jackie (Helton) Legault; son John (Terri) Nolan; and grandchildren, Melanie, Nathan, Megan, Elizabeth, and Johnny. Esther was an incredible and irreplaceable wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Services will be private. Please read and share Esther's incredible life story in full at https://www.NewComerAlbany.com/ Obituary/184082/ Esther-Nolan




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved