Madigan, Esther G. MELROSE Esther G. Madigan, 94, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. Esther was born in Richford, Vt., on May 25, 1924, the child of Eli Winfield and Lucille Hamel (Lamell) Archambault. A graduate of Richford High School, she also earned her R.N. degree from Bishop Degoesbriand Hospital School of Nursing in Burlington, Vt., in 1953. She worked at the Albany Stratton V.A. where she met her husband, the late Edward K. Madigan (who predeceased her in 1991). They married on August 14, 1954, in St. John's Catholic Church in Schaghticoke. Esther is survived by her six children, Rosemary (Mike) Joslin of Clifton Park, Mike (Ginny) Madigan of Troy, Tess (late Dennis) Garner of Middleburgh, Pat (Cindy) Madigan of Schaghticoke, Ken (Lisa) Madigan of Melrose, and Kevin (Betty) Madigan of Melrose; and ten grandchildren, Stephen and Jeffrey Joslin, Erin (Evan) Carknard, and Teddy, Andy, Joe, Richie, Tom, Clare, and Henry Madigan. Of her fourteen siblings, two are surviving, Melbourne (Felicia) Archambault of Ellington, Conn. and Theresa Archambault who has served in the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for over 70 years as Sister Mary Monica, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers John, Lawrence, Bernard, James, Richard, Gerald, and Bruce; and her sisters, Henrietta, Mary, Madeline, Rita, and Cecile (Sister Archambault). Esther was very proud of her large family and enjoyed telling stories of her childhood in Richford and at their house on Hardwood Hill. Later in life, she enjoyed birdwatching at the kitchen window and playing cards with her family. Esther's family gives thanks to her caregivers, Linda, Lisa, Julie, and especially Melody, who helped the family fulfill their wish of keeping their mom in her home. Special thanks to Dr. Maria Kansas for her many years of thoughtful and compassionate care. Friends and family are gathering to pay their respects on Friday, March 8, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Transfiguration Parish - North Site (formerly St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity Church), 17 South Main St., Schaghticoke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following with Reverend George Fleming officiating. Burial will take place later this spring in St. John's Cemetery in Schaghticoke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Esther's name to The Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 226 Grove St., Littleton, NH, 03561. Online remembrances may be made at











