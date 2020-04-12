Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther (Klein) Seelig. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Seelig, Esther (Klein) ORMOND BEACH, Fla. Esther (Klein) Seelig, 80 of Ormond Beach, passed away on April 4, 2020, at her home. Esther was born in St. Peter (Fond du Lac), Wis. She grew up on a dairy farm in St. Peter (Fond du Lac) and was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from St. Mary's Spring Academy in 1958. Esther moved to Saratoga Springs where she spent most of her life. Later in life, she received a degree from the University of Albany in accounting and computer science. She was predeceased by her parents, Irene and Herman Abler. She is survived by her friend and husband of 34 years, Bob; she gave him love and made every day meaningful. Esther had two sons: Mike Klein (Laura), Emily Esther and Allyson; and Tom Klein (Maria), Lexi and Casey. She had two daughters: Kate Klein, Alex and Aidan; and Susan Look (Alan), Kayla Zaglin; and a great-granddaughter Julianna Rogers-Shelby Heard (John). Esther spent the last 24 years of her life in Plantation Bay (Ormond Beach) and Saratoga Springs. She was a special lady. Being the oldest of seven on a dairy farm she had many responsibilities at a young age. Academically, she was at the top (second in her high school class). Those who knew her were amazed at what she could do. Her skills were unlimited. Her energy was unbelievable. Esther was not an administrator. She had to do everything herself. Esther was a giver and will be missed by her family and many others. The family requests that donations be made to the Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL, 32129 in memory of Esther Seelig.



