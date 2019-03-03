Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Solomon Levine. View Sign

Levine, Esther Solomon NEWTON CENTRE, Mass. Esther Solomon Levine, age 103, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, February 28, 2019, in Newton Centre. Mrs. Levine was born in Albany and a life-long resident of Albany until age 94. She is survived by a number of beloved relatives including her daughters, Laurie Levine of Newton Centre and Marion (Harvey) Moyses of Upland, Calif.; a sister, Ruth Shapiro of Worcester, Mass; four grandchildren in California, including Lynn Moyses, Dr. H. Michael Moyses, Suzanna Adler and Amy (Sonny) Navarro; three great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Jacob, and Gabriel. Mrs. Levine survived her husband Alex Levine of Albany as well as seven of her siblings. She was the daughter of Morris Solomon and Jennie Dietz Solomon of Albany. She is also survived by a number of beloved nieces, nephews and other family. The family thanks Mrs. Levine's devoted caregivers Juliet, Eva and Jacky. A graveside memorial service and the burial will take place on Tuesday, March 5, at 1 p.m. in the Beth Emeth Cemetery, Turner Lane, Albany.



