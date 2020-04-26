Smith, Esther W. COLONIE Esther W. Smith, 99 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, with her family by her side at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Born in Willsboro, N.Y. on August 12, 1920, Esther was the daughter of the late Henry and Lucy (Cross) Wrisley. Esther was the devoted wife to the late Eric J. Smith. Esther was a loving and devoted homemaker. They were married for 64 years until his passing on September 2, 2012. Esther was loving mother to Christine (Eric) Unser of Delanson and Eric (Martha) J. Smith Jr. of Tucson, Ariz.; and a cherished grandmother to five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. During World War II, Esther worked at the General Electric, where she met her husband Eric. Esther enjoyed gardening, canning fruits and vegetables grown in their garden, and making her delicious apple pie. Esther enjoyed spending time with her family, summer with her daughter and family at the lake, and the winters in Arizona with her son and family. Esther was a member and a communicant of Lisha Kill Reform Church. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020