Poppey, Esther Winifred NEW LEBANON Esther Winifred Poppey, 83 of New Lebanon, went home with the Lord on October 22, 2020. Born on April 10, 1937, in Herkimer, N.Y., Esther was the daughter of Arthur C. Smith and Mary A. Smith. Esther worked for Coca Cola for many years before meeting her soulmate, Barry. Shortly thereafter, Esther and Barry were married and moved to New Lebanon where they raised their chosen children, Steven and Darcey. Esther later worked for Berkshire Farm Services for Youth as the administrative secretary. The kids at the "farm" all loved Esther and every once in a while, she would bring one of the kids home to enjoy a meal with her family. Esther always had a soft spot for those in need of extra love and care. While raising her own children, Esther fostered many other children and animals; she refused to let anyone be alone in this world. Some kids would stay a few days while others would stay a few years. She never asked for anything in return other than a smile and a hug. Shortly after her son's unexpected passing in 1990, Esther retired from Berkshire Farm and raised her granddaughter, Ashley. After Ashley moved onto adulthood, Esther took in her two older sisters and took care of them until their passing; all the while, guiding her daughter in the upbringing of her two other grandchildren. A true angel on earth, Esther selflessly spent her life taking care of others. Her family was her world. Esther loved Nascar (Gordon 24 all the way) and was a huge fan of Lebanon Valley Speedway, where her husband drag-raced their 67 Chevelle Super Sport. One trip to the Darlington Raceway in 2007 resulted in Esther and Barry setting new roots in South Carolina to enjoy their Golden Years. Wheel of Fortune was her favorite game show and once a year she would be a rebel and enjoy a Sloe Gin Fizz. Esther also enjoyed being on the bowling league at Bowling Green and Highway Recreation with Barry; the Jets were her favorite football team and she loved Christy Lane, Helen Reddy, Elvis and even Guns N' Roses. Her favorite color was pink, she loved doing crossword puzzles and she loved being on "The Facebook" to connect with her family and friends. Esther was not a woman of many words, but when she spoke, everyone listened. She lived by the grace of God and many times her ability to stay calm in the throes of a storm comforted many. She always sang "One Day at a Time" while she was cleaning the house. Devoted and loving wife to Barry; the world's most amazing mom to Steven and Darcey; sweetest gramma to Ashley (Trey) Watford, Samantha Bergdoll and Billy Bergdoll-Poppey; great-gramma to Ada Watford and Joey Spinner; daughter of the late Mary C. Smith and Arthur C. Smith; stepdaughter of the late Polly Smith; sister of the late Andrew A. (Linda) Smith, Carolyn Barnes, Dorothy Hay and Jennie (Ken) Boel; step-sister of John (Dodie) Weest. Esther is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She will forever be missed by her little furry companion, Palin. The family wishes to thank Esther's southern neighbors and adopted family, Cathi and Kurt Berger for all of their love and kindness over the years. Also, to the extremely compassionate staff at Albany Medical Center E.R. and C.C.U. that made her journey a very peaceful one. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Wednesday, October 28, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Interment in Cemetery of the Evergreens, New Lebanon will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com