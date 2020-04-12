Defiglio, Ethan P. EAST GREENBUSH Ethan Phillip Defiglio, age 26 of East Greenbush, died unexpectedly on April 4, 2020. Ethan was born in Albany to Peter Defiglio and Kerry Lyte-Defiglio on September 9, 1993. Ethan was self-employed and attended classes at Hudson Valley Community College. Ethan loved animals, especially Madison, the ocean, the outdoors, astronomy and his grandfather Phillip Lyte. He especially loved all his cousins and his nephew. Ethan is survived by his parents; brother Peter Defiglio Jr. (Ruth Wood); nephew Scott Defiglio; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020