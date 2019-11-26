Brecht, Ethel ALBANY Ethel "Bunny" Brecht, 90 of Albany, lived in the family home before she passed away at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on November 22, 2019. Bunny and her husband were known to throw the best parties for their friends and family. She was a lover of animals, was a stylish dresser, kept an immaculate home and yard, and always enjoyed a good beer or glass of Tawny Port. Above all, Bunny loved and cherished her time with her family. Back in the day, they would go for Sunday rides together in the country, stopping at the local "gin mills." Bunny was predeceased by her husband, Martin P. Brecht; parents, James and Carrie Harrington; brother, Willard Harrington; and grandson, Max Bennett. She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Hughes; children, Lee (Max) Bennett, Martin (Bonita) Brecht, Susan (John) DeSantis and Heidi (Gary) Chapman; grandchildren, Mark, Stephanie, Kelsey, Bobbie Jo and Michael; and nine great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Wednesday, November 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019