Ethel D. Frost

Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Claire's Church
1947 Central Ave
Colonie, NY
View Map
Obituary
Frost, Ethel D. NISKAYUNA Ethel D. Frost, 66, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in her home. Ethel was born in the city of Albany. She graduated from Cardinal McCloskey High School and then attended and graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy. After graduation, she moved to Columbia, Md. and was a practicing pharmacist there for five years. From there she moved to Vermont and then back to Albany where she continued her pharmacy career. After Ethel had her third child she retired from pharmacy so that she could concentrate on raising her three children. She was active in her church (teaching religion for 22 years) and also in scouts. Ethel had one Cub Scout den and two Girl Scout troops. As time progressed Ethel's health continued to decline forcing her to reduce her outside activities. Ethel hid her pain and her fatigue from her family and constantly gave everything that she had to her family. No matter how bad Ethel felt, she always made time to help her family, friends, and neighbors. She was loved by everybody and will be sorely missed by everybody. Ethel is survived by her loving husband Bob; and her three children, Sarah, Kathryn, and Robert Jr. She is also survived by her mother Ethel; her brothers, Harry, Charlie, John, and Jim; and her sisters, Susan, Alice, and Frances. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Albany. A memorial Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, in St. Claire's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. Online condolences at www.cannonfuneral.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019
