Gemlick, Ethel GUILDERLAND Ethel Gemlick, 100, died peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1919, the oldest daughter of the late Ethel and Jacob Dolder. She married her husband Stanley Gemlick in 1941. Together they moved to Guilderland. Stanley joined the Army and she worked at the Schenectady General Electric making machinery for the war effort. The family was well known for the acres of delicious strawberries they harvested and sold for 15 years. Ethel enjoyed ten years of teaching cooking, sewing, canning and freezing fruits and vegetables to members of the Fuller Follies 4H Club. She was a homemaker. She tended the family garden and preserved enough food to last for the next year. She is survived by her daughter Florence Derry; granddaughter Kristen (William) Slaver; grandson Michael Scott Derry; great-granddaughter Katelyn Slaver (Lukus Becker); her sister Dorothy McKenna-Gipp; sister-in-law Jean (William) Dolder; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Stanley Gemlick, November 2019. The family would like to thank the staff at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home for their loving care. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 6, from 9-10 a.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont. A funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery.