Grushky, Ethel ALBANY Ethel Grushky, 96 of Albany, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Ethel was born in Albany on June 6, 1924, the daughter of Rose and Harry Maistelman. She graduated from Albany High school and went on the Mildred Elley Business School graduating with a secretarial degree. Ethel retired from SUNY Albany in 1981. She was predeceased by Jack Shapiro who died in 1962 and Arnold W. Grushky who died in January 2007; and a special friend Sol Koven who died in April 2012. She was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany, Hadassah and the Jewish Community Center. She is survived by her loving children, Jeffrey Shapiro, Sandy Derouin, Harriet and Robert Kramer of Gainesville, Fla. She was also predeceased by her sister Annie Fischoff; and her daughter-in-law, Mona Kasselman. She is also survived by three stepdaughters, Ellen Brownstein, Beth Jones, and Maureen Karp. Ethel was the grandmother of Joel and Rachel Shapiro, Marc and Lori Shapiro, Tracey and Mark Ingemie, Erica and Nick Rudawski and Barry Kramer; and great-grandmother of Molly Cooper, Leah Shapiro, Mya, Ruby and Phoebe Shapiro Miles and Gabriella Ingemie and Avery Rudawski. A special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, private graveside services will be held at the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. Those wishing to remember Ethel in a special way may make a memorial contribution to either the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY, 12203 or Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.