Ethel J. Hovey
Hovey, Ethel J. SARATOGA SPRINGS Ethel J. Hovey, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs. She was born on September 3, 1923, to Julia and Lester Lisk in New York, N.Y. Ethel lived in Forest Hills, N.Y. until she and her husband Elbert moved to Malta to be closer to their family. Ethel was very kind and always had a friendly smile to offer. She was an avid card player, who most certainly holds the record for the most Seven Card Rummy games played at Wesley. Ethel also had a wonderful sense of humor. She always had a joke or cartoon to share to brighten everyone's day. Ethel was predeceased by her beloved husband Elbert; and her son Thomas Hovey whom she lovingly cared for throughout his lifelong illness. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Patricia Hovey of Pawling; and her daughter and son-in-law Judith and Jack Cody of Malta; her much adored grandchildren, Emily and Evan Cody of Malta; and her beloved extended family in Suffolk County, Long Island. Ethel's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the love and compassionate care provided by the staff in the Springs Building of the Wesley Health Care Center. Ethel was laid to rest with her husband in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
