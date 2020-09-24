1/
Judge Ethel L. Brewer
Brewer, Judge Ethel L. COLUMBIA, S.C. Judge Ethel L. Brewer, age 70, passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Reverend Louis C. and Dorothy A. Brewer; and brother, Thomas J. Brewer. She is survived by her siblings, Dr. Samuel C. (Dr. Carole) Brewer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jerome A. (Merline) Brewer of Atlanta, Ga., Louis E. Brewer and Betty L. Dickson of Albany, and Anita M. (Frank) Dantzler of Columbia, S.C. A memorial service was held on September 12, 2020, in the Leevy's Funeral Home in Columbia, S.C.


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family
Grace Smythe-young
