Baker, Etta Marie BRUNSWICK Etta Marie Baker passed away on September 9, 2019. She was born in the town of Chester on October 19, 1923, to Fred Morey and Dora Smith Morey. She grew up in Monroe, N.Y. where she went to a two-room school house and later to Minerva Central in Olmstedville, N.Y. where she graduated in 1941. In 1942 she married Robert Sabattis. They had one child, Roberta. He passed away in 1944 from wounds received in Italy during the Second World War. Etta married Charles W. Baker and moved to Saratoga Springs where five children were born; then to Center Brunswick in 1956 where she raised her family. She was a homemaker, loved cooking, gardening, and doing family projects. In 1971 she went to work for the New York Telephone Co. where she retired in 1989 and took care of her husband until his death in 1991. Etta was predeceased by her husband Charles W. Baker; her son Charles F. Baker; her two brothers, Howard and Robert Morey; two half-brothers, Forest Harvey and Henry Perry; a half-sister, Marie Fish; as well as a grandson, Eric Williams; and a great-granddaughter, Shanna Springle. She is survived by her children, Roberta Sabattis of Schenectady, James (Elaine) of Pattersonville, Thomas (Carol) of Waterford, William of Troy and Phyllis (Joe) Williams of Bluffton, S.C.; also several nieces and nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Dotty Morey of Greenwich. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be a graveside service in the Eagle Mills Cemetery on Saturday September 14, at 10 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019