Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
119 Broad St.
Waterford, NY
Etta T. Muraski

Etta T. Muraski Obituary
Muraski, Etta T. WATERFORD Etta T. Muraski, 84, formerly of Waterford and Clifton Park, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge Health Care Center. Born and educated in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Champane Charbonneau. Etta had worked at the Troy District Shirt Co. in Cohoes in her earlier years. She was an animal lover and was especially fond of dogs and birds. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles in her spare time. She was the wife of the late John A. Muraski who died in 2011. She is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Murphy (Kevin) of Clifton Park and was the aunt of Tom (Jill) Murphy, Colleen Guiton (Paul) and the late Matthew Murphy and grand-aunt of Colleen, Evelyn, Stanley and Charlie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. There will be no viewing hours. Those who wish may make contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019
