LeFebvre, Eugene A. TROY Eugene A. LeFebvre, 85 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on April 15, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor. Eugene was born in Troy and was the son of the late Aldrick and Dorothy LaFountain LeFebvre; and husband of the late Jean Carter LeFebvre. Eugene had been employed at the St. Regis Paper Company in Cohoes and Scotia. He served our country in the United States Air Force. He played the guitar and was the lead guitarist for the band, The Cold Brook Ramblers. They played every weekend and were very popular in the north country of New York. His nickname was Shorty, which he thought was funny because he was not the shortest one in the band. Eugene had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. He also enjoyed playing darts, bowling, camping and travelling but the most important part of Eugene's life were the times with his family. Eugene is survived by his children, Cheryl Klimkewicz (Edward), Alan LeFebvre (Charlotte Belanger), and Rhonda Reisner (Raymond); and was predeceased by his son Michael LeFebvre; and his brother, Bruce LeFebvre. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Carly, Edward, Zachary, Nicholas, Kayla, James and Charlotte; and his brother Clark LeFebvre. Services for Eugene are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2020